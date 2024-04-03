Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

90 278.00

USD 278.00 280.75

EURO 297.60 300.55

GBP 347.60 351.05

JPY 1.81 1.90

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 203.00 206.00

AUD 178.50 180.50

