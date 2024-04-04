Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

90 278.00

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 299.50 302.50

GBP 349.65 353.10

JPY 1.81 1.90

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 203.80 206.80

AUD 180.50 183.50

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of G ..

Govt asked to increase FED on tobacco instead of GST on fuel to lower public bur ..

27 minutes ago
 SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

SBP announces Eid holidays from 10 to 12 April

13 minutes ago
 Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

13 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shi ..

Europe stocks rise on eve of US payrolls; gold shines

13 minutes ago
 Yellen in China to press officials on tech industr ..

Yellen in China to press officials on tech industry subsidies

13 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more points

8 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

3 hours ago
 Yellen in China to press officials on industrial s ..

Yellen in China to press officials on industrial subsidies

8 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

3 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business