Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 06:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.
90 278.00
USD 277.50 280.25
EURO 299.50 302.50
GBP 349.65 353.10
JPY 1.81 1.90
AED75.40 76.15
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 203.80 206.80
AUD 180.50 183.50
APP/msq
