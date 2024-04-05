Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.80 278.00

USD 277.50 280.

25

EURO 299.10 302.05

GBP 349.00 352.45

JPY 1.82 1.90

AED 75.40 76.15

SAR 73.30 74.03

CAD 203.00 206.00

AUD 180.00 183.00

