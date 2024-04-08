Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

75 278.00

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 299.30 302.25

GBP 349.10 352.40

JPY 1.81 1.91

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 202.20 205.20

AUD 180.25 183.25

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

Govt determined to boost economy to give confidenc ..

Govt determined to boost economy to give confidence to business community: Comme ..

2 minutes ago
 Promotion of education stressed for country’s de ..

Promotion of education stressed for country’s development

2 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK a ..

JKNF calls for support to aid destitute in IIOJK ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

2 minutes ago
 BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance ..

BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: ..

2 minutes ago
 Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulsha ..

Largest Namaz-e-Eid gathering to be held at Gulshan-e- Jinnah at 8 a.m

2 minutes ago
 Police crack down on drug peddling

Police crack down on drug peddling

10 minutes ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs c ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

10 minutes ago
 CM Murad reviews city law, order situation

CM Murad reviews city law, order situation

10 minutes ago
 SNGPL punishes 12 consumers for illegal activity

SNGPL punishes 12 consumers for illegal activity

10 minutes ago
 KVDA distributes free plants to students in Kalash ..

KVDA distributes free plants to students in Kalash Valley

10 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of mart ..

Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs

43 minutes ago
 Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phas ..

Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business