Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

75 278.00

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 299.30 302.25

GBP 349.10 352.40

JPY 1.81 1.91

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 202.20 205.20

AUD 180.25 183.25

