Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 277.
75 278.00
USD 277.50 280.25
EURO 299.30 302.25
GBP 349.10 352.40
JPY 1.81 1.91
AED75.40 76.15
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 202.20 205.20
AUD 180.25 183.25
APP/msq
