Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 277.

60 277.85

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 299.95 302.90

GBP 349.80 353.25

JPY 1.81 1.91

AED75.40 76.15

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 202.50 205.50

AUD 180.60 183.60

APP/msq

