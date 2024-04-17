Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 April 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.39 275.
32
GBP 349.80 342.24
EUR 299.07 293.16
JPY 1.8195 1.7802
SAR 75.02 73.39
AED 76.63 74.96
