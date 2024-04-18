Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

25 278.35

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 294.15 297.10

GBP 343.60 347.00

JPY 1.77 1.82

AED75.20 75.95

SAR73.30 73.03

CAD 199.60 202.60

AUD 176.20 179.20

