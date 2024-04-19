Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.64 275.

57

GBP 349.74 342.11

EUR 299.61 293.62

JPY 1.8262 1.7867

SAR 75.08 73.46

AED 76.69 75.03

APP/as

