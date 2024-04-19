Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.64 275.
57
GBP 349.74 342.11
EUR 299.61 293.62
JPY 1.8262 1.7867
SAR 75.08 73.46
AED 76.69 75.03
APP
