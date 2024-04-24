Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

25 278.35

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 294.10 297.05

GBP 342.55 345.90

JPY 1.76 1.80

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.50 203.00

AUD 178.00 180.50

APP/msq