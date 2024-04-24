Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
25 278.35
USD 277.50 280.25
EURO 294.10 297.05
GBP 342.55 345.90
JPY 1.76 1.80
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 200.50 203.00
AUD 178.00 180.50
