Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 April 2024
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
25 278.35
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 294.30 297.20
GBP 342.80 346.20
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 200.25 203.25
AUD 177.75 180.75
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
More Stories From Business
-
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad53 minutes ago
-
Kazakh envoy stresses quantum jump in bilateral trade46 minutes ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike51 minutes ago
-
SECP proposes amendments to General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 201951 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewelry sector: Minister1 hour ago
-
Pakistan earns $1,976 million from IT services' export in 8 months2 hours ago
-
Turkey central bank holds key interest rate steady44 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 80 points3 hours ago
-
Ahad Cheem lauds UNDP’s cooperation3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar44 minutes ago
-
Chinese tech behemoth enters game amid global EV surging trend44 minutes ago
-
London stocks hit new record on blockbuster mining takeover bid3 hours ago