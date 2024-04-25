Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 25 April 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

25 278.35

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 294.30 297.20

GBP 342.80 346.20

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.25 203.25

AUD 177.75 180.75

More Stories From Business