Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 April 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

20 278.30

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 294.80 297.75

GBP 343.75 347.15

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.80 203.80

AUD 178.50 181.50

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

PSX gains 771 points

PSX gains 771 points

11 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for c ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Cente ..

46 minutes ago
 Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization

Cabinet briefed on progress of PIA privatization

14 minutes ago
 Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afgha ..

Meeting held to streamline trade between Pak-Afghan , Central Asian Republics

14 minutes ago
 SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

SONY x TECNO - is this for real?

47 minutes ago
 Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs ..

Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs discussed

14 minutes ago
SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29

SBP to announce monetary policy on April 29

2 minutes ago
 London stocks hit new record peak on takeovers

London stocks hit new record peak on takeovers

2 minutes ago
 Summer School on Understanding Greenhouse Gas Emis ..

Summer School on Understanding Greenhouse Gas Emission and Measurement Technique ..

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sees slight recovery against US dollar

Rupee sees slight recovery against US dollar

2 minutes ago
 Govt to out source waste management companies to ..

Govt to out source waste management companies to generate revenue

2 minutes ago
 Rawat police arrest four robbers; recover Rs 700,0 ..

Rawat police arrest four robbers; recover Rs 700,000

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business