Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 April 2024
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
20 278.30
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 294.80 297.75
GBP 343.75 347.15
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 200.80 203.80
AUD 178.50 181.50
