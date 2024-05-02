Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 May 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
15 278.25
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 294.55 297.50
GBP 344.60 348.00
JPY 1.76 1.80
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 199.70 202.70
AUD 178.20 181.20
