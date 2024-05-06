Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

05 278.15

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 295.80 298.75

GBP 344.85 348.15

JPY 1.78 1.82

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.20 203.20

AUD 180.40 183.40

APP/msq

