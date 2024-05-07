Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 May 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.

10 279.20

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 295.90 298.80

GBP 345.40 348.80

JPY 1.77 1.82

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.10 203.10

AUD 179.80 182.80

