Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:08 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 279.
10 279.20
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 295.90 298.80
GBP 345.40 348.80
JPY 1.77 1.82
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 200.10 203.10
AUD 179.80 182.80
