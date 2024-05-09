Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 May 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.05 278.

15

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 295.25 298.20

GBP 343.65 347.05

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 199.40 202.40

AUD 179.00 182.00

More Stories From Business