Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 05:55 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.05 278.
15
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 295.25 298.20
GBP 343.65 347.05
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 199.40 202.40
AUD 179.00 182.00
