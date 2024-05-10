Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:27 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
00 278.20
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 296.45 299.40
GBP 344.50 347.90
JPY 1.76 1.80
AED75.10 75.85
SAR73.40 74.13
CAD 200.50 203.00
AUD 180.50 183.00
