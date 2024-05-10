Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

00 278.20

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 296.45 299.40

GBP 344.50 347.90

JPY 1.76 1.80

AED75.10 75.85

SAR73.40 74.13

CAD 200.50 203.00

AUD 180.50 183.00

APP/mzr/