Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 13 May 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.05 278.

15

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 296.70 299.60

GBP 345.15 348.60

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED 75.15 75.90

SAR 73.50 74.23

CAD 200.50 203.50

AUD 180.20 183.30

APP/MSQ

