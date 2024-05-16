Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 16 May 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.20 278.

30

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 300.15 303.10

GBP 350.00 353.50

JPY 1.77 1.82

AED75.30 76.05

SAR73.60 74.33

CAD 201.70 204.70

AUD 182.70 185.70

