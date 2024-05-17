Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 May 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Friday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
05 278.15
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 299.25 302.20
GBP 349.00 352.45
JPY 1.76 1.80
AED75.25 76.00
SAR73.50 74.23
CAD 201.50 204.50
AUD 182.30 185.30
APP/mzr/
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
