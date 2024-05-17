Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 17 May 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

05 278.15

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 299.25 302.20

GBP 349.00 352.45

JPY 1.76 1.80

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 201.50 204.50

AUD 182.30 185.30

