Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 May 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:52 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

35 278.45

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 299.30 302.25

GBP 351.55 355.00

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.20 75.95

SAR73.45 74.18

CAD 201.50 205.00

AUD 182.20 185.20

APP/msq

