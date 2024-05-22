Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 May 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
35 278.45
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 299.30 302.25
GBP 351.55 355.00
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED75.20 75.95
SAR73.45 74.18
CAD 201.50 205.00
AUD 182.20 185.20
APP/msq
