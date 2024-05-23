Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 May 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.10 278.
40
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 298.20 301.15
GBP 350.70 354.10
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED 75.20 75.95
SAR 73.45 74.18
CAD 201.00 204.25
AUD 181.00 184.00
