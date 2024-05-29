Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 May 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.25 278.

35

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 299.15 302.10

GBP 351.70 355.20

JPY 1.74 1.78

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 201.50 205.00

AUD 182.00 185.00

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive me ..

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon

47 seconds ago
 UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial En ..

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

49 seconds ago
 District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

50 seconds ago
 Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

52 seconds ago
 Chairperson directs to ensure transparency in PBTE ..

Chairperson directs to ensure transparency in PBTE exams

53 seconds ago
 CPEC second phase to be successful with best divid ..

CPEC second phase to be successful with best dividends ahead: Sen Mushahid

15 minutes ago
DC Kohat urges parents to vaccinate children again ..

DC Kohat urges parents to vaccinate children against polio to prevent disability

15 minutes ago
 Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry c ..

Govt to tackle rising production costs, industry challenges: Jam Kamal

21 minutes ago
 Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and ..

Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore

30 minutes ago
 Health authority advises preventive measures to av ..

Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus

31 minutes ago
 4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

4 students to present Pakistan in IOI

31 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business