Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 May 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 07:17 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
15 278.25
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 298.45 301.40
GBP 350.95 354.45
JPY 1.74 1.78
AED75.25 76.00
SAR73.50 74.23
CAD 202.00 205.00
AUD 182.00 184.50
