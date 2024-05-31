Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 31 May 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

15 278.25

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 298.45 301.40

GBP 350.95 354.45

JPY 1.74 1.78

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 202.00 205.00

AUD 182.00 184.50

