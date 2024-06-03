Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 June 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

20 278.30

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 299.25 302.20

GBP 351.50 354.95

JPY 1.74 1.78

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 201.60 205.10

AUD 181.50 184.50

