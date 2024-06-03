Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 June 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
20 278.30
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 299.25 302.20
GBP 351.50 354.95
JPY 1.74 1.78
AED75.25 76.00
SAR73.50 74.23
CAD 201.60 205.10
AUD 181.50 184.50
