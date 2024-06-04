Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 June 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.20 278.
30
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 300.90 303.90
GBP 353.45 356.95
JPY 1.76 1.81
AED75.25 76.00
SAR73.50 74.23
CAD 201.50 205.00
AUD 182.40 185.40
