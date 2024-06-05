Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

15 278.25

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 299.90 302.85

GBP 352.30 355.75

JPY 1.76 1.80

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 201.30 204.80

AUD 182.40 185.00