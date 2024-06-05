Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
15 278.25
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 299.90 302.85
GBP 352.30 355.75
JPY 1.76 1.80
AED75.25 76.00
SAR73.50 74.23
CAD 201.30 204.80
AUD 182.40 185.00
