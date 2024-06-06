Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 June 2024

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Thursday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

25 278.35

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 300.05 303.00

GBP 352.85 355.35

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 201.30 204.80

AUD 182.00 185.00

