Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 10 June 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

20 278.30

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 296.30 299.25

GBP 350.55 354.05

JPY 1.75 1.79

AED75.25 76.00

SAR73.40 74.13

CAD 200.00 203.50

AUD 180.30 183.30

