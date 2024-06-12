Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 12 June 2024

Published June 12, 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.50 278.55

USD 277.75 280.

50

EURO 295.05 298.00

GBP 350.15 353.65

JPY 1.74 1.76

AED 75.00 75.75

SAR 72.90 73.63

CAD 201.00 203.00

AUD 181.00 183.00

APP/as/

