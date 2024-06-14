Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

35 278.45

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 294.30 297.25

GBP 349.70 353.20

JPY 1.72 1.76

AED74.85 75.60

SAR72.80 73.52

CAD 199.00 202.50

AUD 180.00 183.00