Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 June 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.45 278.55
USD 277.75 280.
50
EURO 294.25 297.20
GBP 348.00 351.45
JPY 1.71 1.75
AED 75.10 75.85
SAR 73.10 73.85
CAD 200.80 204.30
AUD 181.50 184.50
APP/as/
