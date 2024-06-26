Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 June 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

25 278.35

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 294.60 297.50

GBP 349.10 352.55

JPY 1.71 1.75

AED75.10 75.85

SAR73.10 73.85

CAD 201.00 204.50

AUD 182.50 185.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advan ..

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

10 minutes ago
 Two held for hatred wall chalking

Two held for hatred wall chalking

10 minutes ago
 Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

10 minutes ago
 PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

14 minutes ago
 Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-3 ..

Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar

11 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

15 minutes ago
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of ..

Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

15 minutes ago
 4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

15 minutes ago
 Inter-city solar electric public service cart laun ..

Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

15 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of ..

Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

15 minutes ago
 SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

25 minutes ago
 Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Nei ..

Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business