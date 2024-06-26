Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 26 June 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
25 278.35
USD 277.75 280.50
EURO 294.60 297.50
GBP 349.10 352.55
JPY 1.71 1.75
AED75.10 75.85
SAR73.10 73.85
CAD 201.00 204.50
AUD 182.50 185.50
