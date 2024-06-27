Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 05:42 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
15 278.25
USD 277.75 280.35
EURO 293.40 296.35
GBP 346.90 350.30
JPY 1.70 1.75
AED74.90 75.65
SAR73.00 73.73
CAD 200.50 205.00
AUD 181.60 184.60
