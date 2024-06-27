Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 27 June 2024

Published June 27, 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

15 278.25

USD 277.75 280.35

EURO 293.40 296.35

GBP 346.90 350.30

JPY 1.70 1.75

AED74.90 75.65

SAR73.00 73.73

CAD 200.50 205.00

AUD 181.60 184.60

More Stories From Business