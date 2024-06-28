Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

15 278.25

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 293.40 296.35

GBP 346.90 350.30

JPY 1.70 1.75

AED74.90 75.65

SAR73.00 73.73

CAD 200.20 204.70

AUD 181.60 183.60