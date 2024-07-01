Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 0.

00 0.00

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 295.65 298.60

GBP 348.30 351.75

JPY 1.70 1.75

AED74.90 75.75

SAR73.00 73.73

CAD 200.60 204.60

AUD 181.75 184.75

