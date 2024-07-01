Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 July 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 06:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 0.
00 0.00
USD 277.75 280.50
EURO 295.65 298.60
GBP 348.30 351.75
JPY 1.70 1.75
AED74.90 75.75
SAR73.00 73.73
CAD 200.60 204.60
AUD 181.75 184.75
APP/as/
