Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 01 July 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 0.

00 0.00

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 295.65 298.60

GBP 348.30 351.75

JPY 1.70 1.75

AED74.90 75.75

SAR73.00 73.73

CAD 200.60 204.60

AUD 181.75 184.75

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

German inflation slows more than expected in June

German inflation slows more than expected in June

6 minutes ago
 Paris stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French el ..

Paris stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 379 points to close at 78,824.33

PSX gains 379 points to close at 78,824.33

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 CPEC emerges as catalyst for investment, technolog ..

CPEC emerges as catalyst for investment, technology transfer: Gillani

4 minutes ago
National Engineering Robotics Contest to be held f ..

National Engineering Robotics Contest to be held from July 9-13

4 minutes ago
 Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears ..

Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears over far right

4 minutes ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

5 hours ago
 Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears ..

Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears over far right

8 seconds ago
 Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears ..

Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears over far right

10 seconds ago
 Euro edges up on easing worries about French elect ..

Euro edges up on easing worries about French election

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Business