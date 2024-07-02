Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 July 2024

Published July 02, 2024

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.20 278.

30

USD 277.75 280.50

EURO 294.80 297.75

GBP 347.30 350.75

JPY 1.69 1.75

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.20 73.93

CAD 200.50 205.00

AUD 181.20 184.20

APP/as/

More Stories From Business