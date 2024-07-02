Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 02 July 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.20 278.
30
USD 277.75 280.50
EURO 294.80 297.75
GBP 347.30 350.75
JPY 1.69 1.75
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.20 73.93
CAD 200.50 205.00
AUD 181.20 184.20
