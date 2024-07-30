Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 July 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024

Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

40 278.55

USD 278.60 280.60

EURO 299.85 302.80

GBP 356.35 359.90

JPY 1.78 1.82

AED75.65 76.40

SAR73.90 74.63

CAD 202.00 205.00

AUD 181.00 183.00

APP/as/

