Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 30 July 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
40 278.55
USD 278.60 280.60
EURO 299.85 302.80
GBP 356.35 359.90
JPY 1.78 1.82
AED75.65 76.40
SAR73.90 74.63
CAD 202.00 205.00
AUD 181.00 183.00
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Business
-
Weak yen helps Toyota compensate for Japan problems8 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 20241 hour ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 20242 hours ago
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter11 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.1711 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-2511 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision11 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment13 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration13 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer13 hours ago