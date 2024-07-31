Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.55 278.

65

USD 279.30 280.50

EURO 300.30 302.80

GBP 357.00 359.30

JPY 1.81 1.85

AED 75.65 76.37

SAR 73.90 74.60

CAD 200.20 204.20

AUD 181.00 185.00

APP/msq