Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.50 278.55

USD 279.30 280.

40

EURO 304.00 305.65

GBP 355.90 358.10

JPY 1.93 1.96

AED 75.75 76.35

SAR 73.90 74.55

CAD 202.00 204.00

AUD 181.00 183.00

