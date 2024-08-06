Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 06 August 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.65 278.
75
USD 279.30 280.40
EURO 304.30 306.20
GBP 355.00 357.25
JPY 1.90 1.95
AED75.75 76.35
SAR73.90 74.55
CAD 201.00 205.00
AUD 179.50 183.50
