Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.45 278.

55

USD 279.30 280.40

EURO 306.75 307.95

GBP 357.80 359.20

JPY 1.88 1.93

AED 73.90 74.55

SAR 75.75 76.35

CAD 202.75 206.25

AUD 183.00 186.00

APP/msq