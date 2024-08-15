Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 August 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Following were the opening rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.45 278.
55
USD 279.30 280.40
EURO 306.75 307.95
GBP 357.80 359.20
JPY 1.88 1.93
AED 73.90 74.55
SAR 75.75 76.35
CAD 202.75 206.25
AUD 183.00 186.00
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From Business
-
CEO ADM calls on SACM, plans to establish EV charging stations in KP47 minutes ago
-
Asian markets surge on strong US consumer data2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 20243 hours ago
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM15 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports15 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury15 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package15 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme15 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai16 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad15 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln16 hours ago