Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan20 August 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.20 278.25

USD 279.

30 280.20

EURO 307.50 307.10

GBP 380.5 309.65

JPY 1.88 1.90

AED 75.70 76.30

SAR 73.90 74.32

CAD 203.50 205.50

AUD 185.50 187.50

APP/msq