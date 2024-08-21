Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.40 278.

50

USD 279.00 280.00

EURO 308.00 310.50

GBP 361.00 363.50

JPY 1.89 1.93

AED 75.60 76.23

SAR 73.80 74.43

CAD 203.00 206.50

AUD 185.50 188.50

APP/msq