Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Thursday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.65 278.75

USD 279.00 280.

00

EURO 309.50 311.25

GBP 363.50 365.55

JPY 1.89 1.94

AED 75.60 76.23

SAR 73.80 74.43

CAD 204.00 207.00

AUD 185.80 188.80

