Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in Kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.35 278.45

USD 279.00 280.

00

EURO 309.25 310.75

GBP 364.50 366.15

JPY 1.89 1.94

AED 75.60 76.23

SAR 73.80 74.43

CAD 204.00 207.00

AUD 185.30 188.30

APP/as/