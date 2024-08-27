Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.20 278.

25

USD 279.00 280.00

EURO 310.00 311.95

GBP 367.00 368.70

JPY 1.91 1.93

AED 75.50 76.23

SAR 74.00 74.43

CAD 205.50 208.00

AUD 187.00 189.00

