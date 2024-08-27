Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 278.85 278.35

EURO EUR 311.97 311.41

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9261 1.9227

BRITISH POUND GBP 367.85 367.19

SWISS FRANC CHF 329.13 328.54

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.87 206.50

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 189.18 188.84

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.45 27.40

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.45 26.41

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.74 41.66

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.

32 173.01

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 213.80 213.42

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.89 35.82

KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2097 0.2093

CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.52 39.45

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.08 63.97

THAI BAHT* THB 8.20 8.18

U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.45 76.31

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.32 74.19

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.49 76.35

KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 912.95 911.31

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3345

GBP 367.2345

EUR 311.1223

JPY 1.9337

SETTLEMENT DATE: 27-08-2024

