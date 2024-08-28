Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 August 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 07:41 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 278.70 278.20
EURO EUR 311.31 310.75
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.9274 1.9239
BRITISH POUND GBP 368.69 368.03
SWISS FRANC CHF 330.17 329.58
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 206.93 206.56
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 189.26 188.92
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 27.55 27.50
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.58 26.53
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.66 41.58
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 173.93 173.
61
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 213.61 213.22
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.83 35.76
KOREAN WON* KRW 0.2084 0.2081
CHINESE YUAN CNY 39.42 39.35
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT* MYR 64.11 63.99
THAI BAHT* THB 8.20 8.18
U.A.E DIRHAM AED 76.30 76.16
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.17 74.04
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 76.36 76.22
KUWAITI DINAR* KWD 911.95 910.31
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 278.2423
GBP 367.4189
EUR 310.7688
JPY 1.919
SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-08-2024
APP/msq
