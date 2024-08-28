Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.30 278.

40

USD 279.00 280.00

EURO 309.50 311.35

GBP 367.50 369.60

JPY 1.91 1.96

AED 75.60 76.23

SAR 73.80 74.43

CAD 206.00 209.50

AUD 187.20 190.20

