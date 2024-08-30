Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.35 278.

45

USD 279.75 279.75

EURO 307.70 308.95

GBP 366.00 367.35

JPY 1.90 1.95

AED 75.60 76.16

SAR 73.80 74.36

CAD 205.60 208.60

AUD 187.80 190.80

APP/msq